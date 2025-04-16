Kennedy's Environmental Quest: Unveiling Autism's Enigma

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed plans for new studies targeting environmental contributors to autism, amid its rising rates across the nation. During his inaugural press conference, Kennedy identified mold, air, water, food, medicine, ultrasounds, and parental attributes like age, obesity, and diabetes as focal points of the investigation.

Autism's origins remain elusive, though experts suggest a blend of genetic and environmental factors. The recent climb in U.S. diagnoses is partly credited to enhanced awareness and broader characterization of the condition. Kennedy referenced a fresh government analysis showing autism prevalence among 8-year-olds at 32.2 per 1,000 in 2022, an increase from previous years.

Kennedy aims to shift the surveillance of autism rates to the newly established Administration for a Healthy America under HHS. While he has supported the refuted link between vaccines and autism, he set September as the deadline for the NIH to identify causes of the increasing rates, expecting partial answers by then.

(With inputs from agencies.)