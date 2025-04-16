Doctor Under Fire: Gynecologist Faces Threats Amid Hospital Controversy

Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas, a consulting gynecologist at the center of a heated controversy, is receiving police protection following threats to his life. This development comes in the aftermath of the death of Tanisha Bhise, who was reportedly denied admission at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to a deposit dispute.

Bhise, related to a BJP official, died after delivering twins at another hospital. In light of the public's outrage, Dr. Ghaisas resigned, citing social media backlash and threatening calls. Allegations that he requested a Rs 10 lakh deposit have led to rising tensions.

A government committee, led by the state's health department, identified the hospital as violating medical protocols for emergencies, highlighting its duty to treat patients irrespective of their financial status.

(With inputs from agencies.)