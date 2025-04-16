Left Menu

Doctor Under Fire: Gynecologist Faces Threats Amid Hospital Controversy

Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas is under police protection after receiving threats linked to the death of Tanisha Bhise, who was allegedly denied admission to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital without a deposit. Accusations have been made against Dr. Ghaisas, and a government panel found the hospital violated emergency treatment norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:33 IST
Doctor Under Fire: Gynecologist Faces Threats Amid Hospital Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas, a consulting gynecologist at the center of a heated controversy, is receiving police protection following threats to his life. This development comes in the aftermath of the death of Tanisha Bhise, who was reportedly denied admission at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to a deposit dispute.

Bhise, related to a BJP official, died after delivering twins at another hospital. In light of the public's outrage, Dr. Ghaisas resigned, citing social media backlash and threatening calls. Allegations that he requested a Rs 10 lakh deposit have led to rising tensions.

A government committee, led by the state's health department, identified the hospital as violating medical protocols for emergencies, highlighting its duty to treat patients irrespective of their financial status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025