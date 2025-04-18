Maharashtra Expands Cashless Treatment for Accident Victims
The Maharashtra government is extending cashless treatment up to Rs 1 lakh for accident victims. Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced a plan to increase empanelled hospitals from 1,792 to 4,180 and enhance the scheme further, including a new app for better public assistance.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government announced the expansion of its cashless treatment scheme for accident victims to cover up to Rs 1 lakh, chairman Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar confirmed following a review meeting.
Abitkar underscored that empanelled hospitals will increase from 1,792 to 4,180 through district collector-led committees. An eye on transparency, a study committee will explore expanded coverage and revised rates, with a report expected within a month.
A new mobile app will inform the public about hospitals, bed availability, and complaints. Additionally, the government aims to speed up Ayushman Bharat card distribution by leveraging local workers and increasing their honorarium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
