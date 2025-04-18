Migrant Workers Hospitalized Due to Food Poisoning

Twelve migrant workers were admitted to a Government Medical College Hospital due to suspected food poisoning, health officials confirmed on Friday.

After experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting, initially treated at the Tripunithura Taluk Government Hospital, they were subsequently referred to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital.

The Medical College Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan assures that all patients are now in stable condition.

