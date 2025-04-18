Left Menu

Migrant Workers Hospitalized Due to Food Poisoning

Twelve migrant workers were hospitalized following food poisoning symptoms after consuming home-cooked food. Initially treated at Tripunithura Taluk Government Hospital, they were later moved to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. All patients are now in stable condition, officials confirm.

Migrant Workers Hospitalized Due to Food Poisoning
Twelve migrant workers were admitted to a Government Medical College Hospital due to suspected food poisoning, health officials confirmed on Friday.

After experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting, initially treated at the Tripunithura Taluk Government Hospital, they were subsequently referred to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital.

The Medical College Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan assures that all patients are now in stable condition.

