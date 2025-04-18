Left Menu

Revolutionizing Liver Health: 'Food is Medicine'

Doctors highlight the critical connection between diet and liver health, urging changes to cut liver disease risk. With World Liver Day emphasizing 'Food is Medicine,' experts note lifestyle alterations can reverse liver damage. Diet reforms and cleaner eating promote liver regeneration and combat rising non-alcoholic liver disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:39 IST
As liver diseases increase among both urban and rural populations, medical professionals stress the vital link between dietary habits and liver health.

On the brink of World Liver Day, experts advocate for treating food as medicine, highlighting that healthy dietary modifications can halve liver disease risks.

Dr. Sanjiv Saigal underscores that damage from poor dietary habits, alcohol, and a sedentary lifestyle is reversible with prompt lifestyle changes, given the liver's remarkable regenerative capability.

