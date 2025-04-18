Revolutionizing Liver Health: 'Food is Medicine'

As liver diseases increase among both urban and rural populations, medical professionals stress the vital link between dietary habits and liver health.

On the brink of World Liver Day, experts advocate for treating food as medicine, highlighting that healthy dietary modifications can halve liver disease risks.

Dr. Sanjiv Saigal underscores that damage from poor dietary habits, alcohol, and a sedentary lifestyle is reversible with prompt lifestyle changes, given the liver's remarkable regenerative capability.

