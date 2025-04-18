Left Menu

Compassion: The Heartbeat of Medical Practice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that a doctor's foremost identity is his empathy, which can heal even the severest diseases. He highlighted the necessity of compassion for both patients and their attendants, and lauded the construction of a new 500-bed facility in Gorakhpur's AIIMS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:55 IST
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the vital role of compassion in the medical profession. He asserted that empathy is a doctor's greatest asset, capable of healing half of any ailment.

Adityanath's remarks came during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the 'Power Grid Vishram Sadan', a 500-bed facility at Gorakhpur AIIMS. The initiative, valued at approximately Rs 45 crore, aims to provide accommodation for attendants of patients receiving treatment.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by attendants during hospital visits, the Chief Minister called for more humane measures for those offering support to patients. He praised the efforts to bolster medical infrastructure across the country and acknowledged former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's initiative in establishing AIIMS facilities outside Delhi.

