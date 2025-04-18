Left Menu

Himachal's Health Boost: Rs 193.75 Crore for Critical Care and Labs

The Himachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 193.75 crore to construct critical care blocks and public health laboratories. These facilities aim to enhance medical infrastructure, enabling better emergency response and diagnostic capacities across the state. The plan includes new equipment procurement for existing maternal and child care facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:58 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has set aside Rs 193.75 crore for new medical facilities, including two critical care blocks and five district integrated public health laboratories, officials announced on Friday.

During a recent Cabinet meeting, the state approved the establishment of two 50-bed critical care blocks at Swahan in Bilaspur and Rohru in Shimla. These new blocks will feature emergency services, ICUs, and isolation beds, among other healthcare infrastructure. Designed to integrate with existing district hospitals, these blocks can also operate independently during outbreaks such as Covid-19.

Additionally, the Cabinet gave the nod to set up district integrated public health laboratories at key locations like Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba. Aimed at boosting diagnostic capabilities, these labs will bring clinical pathology and other services under one roof. Furthermore, the procurement of necessary equipment for mother and child care wings in various hospitals has also been approved.

