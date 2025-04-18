Himachal's Health Boost: Rs 193.75 Crore for Critical Care and Labs

The Himachal Pradesh government has set aside Rs 193.75 crore for new medical facilities, including two critical care blocks and five district integrated public health laboratories, officials announced on Friday.

During a recent Cabinet meeting, the state approved the establishment of two 50-bed critical care blocks at Swahan in Bilaspur and Rohru in Shimla. These new blocks will feature emergency services, ICUs, and isolation beds, among other healthcare infrastructure. Designed to integrate with existing district hospitals, these blocks can also operate independently during outbreaks such as Covid-19.

Additionally, the Cabinet gave the nod to set up district integrated public health laboratories at key locations like Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba. Aimed at boosting diagnostic capabilities, these labs will bring clinical pathology and other services under one roof. Furthermore, the procurement of necessary equipment for mother and child care wings in various hospitals has also been approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)