FDA Cuts Jobs: Crisis Looms for U.S. Food and Drug Safety

The Food and Drug Administration is facing potential challenges in maintaining U.S. food and drug safety after significant job cuts, announced by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, which left critical supporting roles vacant.

Although inspectors and scientific reviewers were not affected, the loss of staff who facilitated functions such as international travel arrangements and emergency communication could handicap the agency's operational capacity.

In response, FDA leaders are urgently hiring outside contractors, amid union and expert critique, to sustain essential functions as they contend with rising attrition and recruitment barriers.

