FDA Cuts Jobs: Crisis Looms for U.S. Food and Drug Safety

Recent job cuts at the FDA have led to concerns about food and drug safety inspections due to loss of essential supporting staff. While core inspectors and scientific reviewers remain, the agency seeks outside contractors to fill gaps, amid skepticism about efficiency and rising attrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:48 IST
The Food and Drug Administration is facing potential challenges in maintaining U.S. food and drug safety after significant job cuts, announced by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, which left critical supporting roles vacant.

Although inspectors and scientific reviewers were not affected, the loss of staff who facilitated functions such as international travel arrangements and emergency communication could handicap the agency's operational capacity.

In response, FDA leaders are urgently hiring outside contractors, amid union and expert critique, to sustain essential functions as they contend with rising attrition and recruitment barriers.

