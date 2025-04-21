Left Menu

Distance Dilemma: Healthcare Access Challenges for India's Older Adults

A study highlights the challenges older adults in India face with healthcare access, revealing they often travel long distances for medical services. Significant disparities exist between urban and rural areas, necessitating improved infrastructure for equitable healthcare. Southern states show better access, reducing geographical barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:09 IST
Distance Dilemma: Healthcare Access Challenges for India's Older Adults
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to research, older adults in India frequently travel long distances for medical care, covering up to 15 kilometers for outpatient services and around 45 kilometers for inpatient care.

Published in The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia journal, the study highlights a stark urban-rural divide, with urban older adults accessing outpatient services within 10 kilometers, compared to an average of 30 kilometers for their rural counterparts.

Researchers from the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Indian Council for Medical Research analyzed data from nearly 32,000 individuals over 60 years old, collected during the 2017-2018 wave of the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI).

The study noted that 138 million older adults are estimated to reside in India, with their societal share projected to increase from 7.4% in 2001 to 13.2% in 2031.

Facility proximity significantly influenced service utilization, with 73% and 40% engaging with outpatient and inpatient services, respectively, when facilities were within a 10-kilometer radius.

Usage considerably dropped with increasing distances, correlating to 17% usage for distances of 11-30 kilometers and a mere 10% for distances beyond 30 kilometers.

Extended travel distances hinder timely access to essential healthcare, critical for older adults coping with chronic conditions requiring consistent care.

State-wise data indicates Tripura, Manipur, and Kerala have the highest service utilization rates within 10 kilometers, attributed to better infrastructure and reliance on nearby facilities during emergencies.

Conversely, hilly states like Nagaland, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh present geographic challenges, with minimal inpatient visits within a 10-kilometer range.

In northeastern regions such as Mizoram and Nagaland, older adults undertake journeys exceeding 60 kilometers for healthcare, revealing limited access to nearby services.

The authors observed moderate healthcare facility proximity in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, with inpatient visits often requiring travel beyond 30 kilometers.

The analysis suggests a more evenly distributed healthcare infrastructure in southern states, emphasizing the need for equitable access in India's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025