Distance Dilemma: Healthcare Access Challenges for India's Older Adults

According to research, older adults in India frequently travel long distances for medical care, covering up to 15 kilometers for outpatient services and around 45 kilometers for inpatient care.

Published in The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia journal, the study highlights a stark urban-rural divide, with urban older adults accessing outpatient services within 10 kilometers, compared to an average of 30 kilometers for their rural counterparts.

Researchers from the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Indian Council for Medical Research analyzed data from nearly 32,000 individuals over 60 years old, collected during the 2017-2018 wave of the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI).

The study noted that 138 million older adults are estimated to reside in India, with their societal share projected to increase from 7.4% in 2001 to 13.2% in 2031.

Facility proximity significantly influenced service utilization, with 73% and 40% engaging with outpatient and inpatient services, respectively, when facilities were within a 10-kilometer radius.

Usage considerably dropped with increasing distances, correlating to 17% usage for distances of 11-30 kilometers and a mere 10% for distances beyond 30 kilometers.

Extended travel distances hinder timely access to essential healthcare, critical for older adults coping with chronic conditions requiring consistent care.

State-wise data indicates Tripura, Manipur, and Kerala have the highest service utilization rates within 10 kilometers, attributed to better infrastructure and reliance on nearby facilities during emergencies.

Conversely, hilly states like Nagaland, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh present geographic challenges, with minimal inpatient visits within a 10-kilometer range.

In northeastern regions such as Mizoram and Nagaland, older adults undertake journeys exceeding 60 kilometers for healthcare, revealing limited access to nearby services.

The authors observed moderate healthcare facility proximity in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, with inpatient visits often requiring travel beyond 30 kilometers.

The analysis suggests a more evenly distributed healthcare infrastructure in southern states, emphasizing the need for equitable access in India's healthcare system.

