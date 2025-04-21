Left Menu

Trodelvy-Keytruda Combo Shows Promise in Fighting Aggressive Breast Cancer

Gilead Sciences announced significant results from a Phase 3 study of Trodelvy combined with Merck's Keytruda in treating aggressive triple-negative breast cancer. The combination slowed disease progression compared to standard treatments, potentially altering the care standard. Further studies are needed to confirm long-term survival benefits.

Updated: 21-04-2025 18:03 IST
On Monday, Gilead Sciences revealed promising outcomes from a pivotal late-stage study indicating that its drug, Trodelvy, when paired with Merck's Keytruda, effectively delays disease progression in patients with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

The Phase 3 clinical trial evaluated the efficacy of the Trodelvy-Keytruda combination against conventional chemotherapy and Keytruda in 443 patients newly diagnosed with an advanced stage of triple-negative breast cancer. Known for its resistance to hormone and genetically targeted treatments, triple-negative breast cancer represents a significant portion of diagnoses.

Despite the positive trend towards improved overall survival, Gilead's chief medical officer, Dietmar Berger, asserted that extended follow-ups are necessary to corroborate these long-term benefits. Anticipating potential changes in the standard of care, detailed findings will be shared in upcoming medical forums, and discussions with regulatory authorities are planned.

