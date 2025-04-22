Unlocking Soy’s Potential: A Superfood for India’s Protein Gap
The 'Right to Protein' campaign, in collaboration with SFPWA, hosted an international conference highlighting soy as a superfood solution for India's protein deficiencies. Key industry figures emphasized innovative uses of soy in sustainable food systems and nutritional security, fostering collaborations between U.S. and Indian stakeholders.
The 'Right to Protein' campaign has joined forces with the Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association (SFPWA) for an International Soy Conference with a focus on sustainable food systems and protein-rich diets in India.
The event marks April's celebration of Soy Month, presenting soy as a versatile superfood that can bridge India's protein gap. Prominent nutrition, policy, and agriculture leaders are pushing for enhanced soy-based solutions against India's protein challenges.
At the conference, Kevin Roepke of the U.S. Soybean Council underscored soybean's role in nutrition security and highlighted avenues for U.S.-India collaboration, particularly in supply chains. The Right to Protein campaign also launched a report rebranding soy as a 'Wonderbean' for its potential in addressing protein deficiencies.
