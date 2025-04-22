Left Menu

Unlocking Soy’s Potential: A Superfood for India’s Protein Gap

The 'Right to Protein' campaign, in collaboration with SFPWA, hosted an international conference highlighting soy as a superfood solution for India's protein deficiencies. Key industry figures emphasized innovative uses of soy in sustainable food systems and nutritional security, fostering collaborations between U.S. and Indian stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:32 IST
Unlocking Soy’s Potential: A Superfood for India’s Protein Gap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Right to Protein' campaign has joined forces with the Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association (SFPWA) for an International Soy Conference with a focus on sustainable food systems and protein-rich diets in India.

The event marks April's celebration of Soy Month, presenting soy as a versatile superfood that can bridge India's protein gap. Prominent nutrition, policy, and agriculture leaders are pushing for enhanced soy-based solutions against India's protein challenges.

At the conference, Kevin Roepke of the U.S. Soybean Council underscored soybean's role in nutrition security and highlighted avenues for U.S.-India collaboration, particularly in supply chains. The Right to Protein campaign also launched a report rebranding soy as a 'Wonderbean' for its potential in addressing protein deficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025