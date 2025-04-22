Unlocking Soy’s Potential: A Superfood for India’s Protein Gap

The 'Right to Protein' campaign has joined forces with the Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association (SFPWA) for an International Soy Conference with a focus on sustainable food systems and protein-rich diets in India.

The event marks April's celebration of Soy Month, presenting soy as a versatile superfood that can bridge India's protein gap. Prominent nutrition, policy, and agriculture leaders are pushing for enhanced soy-based solutions against India's protein challenges.

At the conference, Kevin Roepke of the U.S. Soybean Council underscored soybean's role in nutrition security and highlighted avenues for U.S.-India collaboration, particularly in supply chains. The Right to Protein campaign also launched a report rebranding soy as a 'Wonderbean' for its potential in addressing protein deficiencies.

