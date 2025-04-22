Left Menu

States Urged to Bolster Heatwave Protection for Workers

The Centre has called for States and Union Territories to implement measures for protecting workers from extreme heatwaves. This includes measures like rescheduling work hours, improving workplace conditions, and providing health resources. Additional focus is on aiding construction and kiln workers, alongside hospitals enhancing heat-related care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:01 IST
States Urged to Bolster Heatwave Protection for Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has directed all states and union territories to enhance their management of extreme heatwave effects on workers during the summer season.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries and Administrators across the nation, the Labour & Employment Secretary highlighted the importance of employers and industries undertaking steps to mitigate heatwave risks faced by labourers, as per a labour ministry statement.

The letter urged a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach including rescheduling work hours, ensuring access to drinking water, ventilation, cooling areas, health check-ups, and providing heat prevention materials to construction workers. Factories and mines are encouraged to allow flexible schedules and better ventilation, emphasize safety during extreme heat, and promote awareness among workers.

Attention is stressed for construction and brick kiln workers, with instructions to mine and factory managements for safer working conditions, and hospitals advised to prepare for heat-related cases with dedicated care services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025