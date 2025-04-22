States Urged to Bolster Heatwave Protection for Workers

The Centre has directed all states and union territories to enhance their management of extreme heatwave effects on workers during the summer season.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries and Administrators across the nation, the Labour & Employment Secretary highlighted the importance of employers and industries undertaking steps to mitigate heatwave risks faced by labourers, as per a labour ministry statement.

The letter urged a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach including rescheduling work hours, ensuring access to drinking water, ventilation, cooling areas, health check-ups, and providing heat prevention materials to construction workers. Factories and mines are encouraged to allow flexible schedules and better ventilation, emphasize safety during extreme heat, and promote awareness among workers.

Attention is stressed for construction and brick kiln workers, with instructions to mine and factory managements for safer working conditions, and hospitals advised to prepare for heat-related cases with dedicated care services.

