SA Appoints New Leadership to Traditional Health Practitioners Council

In a pivotal move to reinforce the traditional health sector in South Africa, the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has announced the appointment of a new Chairperson and several category-based representatives to the Interim Traditional Health Practitioners Council of South Africa (ITHPCSA). These appointments mark a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward a more inclusive, regulated, and professionalized traditional healthcare system.

Sheila Fihliwe Khama Takes the Helm as Chairperson

At the center of the announcement is the appointment of Sheila Fihliwe Khama as the new Chairperson of the ITHPCSA. Khama brings a wealth of experience and is widely respected in both traditional health and governance circles. She is expected to lead the council with a focus on transformation, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Her leadership comes at a crucial time when traditional health practices are increasingly being recognized for their role in complementing Western medicine, particularly in rural and underserved communities. The Chairperson is tasked with steering the Council through an era of reform aimed at ensuring traditional healers are not only respected but also held to high professional and ethical standards.

Key Appointments Across Practitioner Categories

In line with the Traditional Health Practitioners Act, No. 22 of 2007, which mandates inclusive representation, the Minister confirmed appointments in specific practitioner categories:

Sarah Motha will serve in the herbalist category. Motha is known for her extensive knowledge of indigenous medicinal plants and her work in rural healthcare settings.

Rapholo Joel Chauke has been appointed to represent the diviner category. His background in spiritual and ancestral healing practices positions him as a critical voice for diviners across the country.

Representing the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) is Dr M S Sathekge, who will bridge the gap between traditional and modern medical practices. His inclusion signifies a growing emphasis on integration between systems of care.

A Vote of Thanks to Outgoing Acting Chairperson

Dr Motsoaledi also took a moment to acknowledge the contributions of Kenneth Mogoeng, who served as the Acting Chairperson during a transitional period for the council. “His leadership and commitment during this transitional period are deeply acknowledged and appreciated,” the Minister said.

Mogoeng’s interim leadership helped stabilize the council during a challenging phase and laid the groundwork for the appointments that have now followed.

Mandate and Future Outlook of the Council

The newly appointed members officially began their tenure immediately following the announcement and will serve through to 26 April 2026. Their responsibilities extend beyond representation. They are expected to contribute to:

Enhancing ethical oversight in traditional healing practices.

Promoting the integration of traditional medicine into the broader national healthcare strategy.

Developing standardized training and certification frameworks for practitioners.

Advancing public awareness about the value and legitimacy of traditional healing systems.

The ITHPCSA remains a pivotal institution in shaping the future of healthcare in South Africa. With increasing public reliance on traditional practitioners, particularly in marginalized communities, the Council’s role is more critical than ever. It ensures that healing practices are safe, respectful of cultural heritage, and aligned with the national objective of universal health coverage.

Closing Remarks

The Department of Health emphasized its optimism about the future, stating, “The council welcomes the appointees and looks forward to their contribution in advancing the mandate of the Council in service of the people of South Africa.”

This leadership transition marks a new chapter in acknowledging the vital role traditional health practitioners play in society, ensuring their practices are respected, regulated, and integrated within the national healthcare framework.