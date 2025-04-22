Pandemic Fails to Dent Cancer Death Trends in the US

A recent analysis reveals that the disruptions in routine cancer screenings during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic have not translated into higher cancer mortality rates in the United States.

The comprehensive report, published in the journal Cancer, demonstrates that while some cancer diagnoses were delayed, the overall death rates continue to decline. This observation is largely due to cancer diagnoses returning to pre-pandemic levels by 2021.

The study highlights that localized hospital policies and individual behaviors had a more profound impact on cancer detection than broader state-imposed restrictions, despite some variations. However, late-stage cervical and prostate cancer cases slightly increased in 2021.

