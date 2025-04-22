Vaccination Uncertainty Amid Measles Outbreaks Across U.S.

U.S. health professionals are sounding the alarm as measles cases spike nationwide, citing inconsistent government messaging as a hurdle to vaccination efforts. Since January, Texas has reported 505 cases, with additional numbers in neighboring states.

Experts urge coherent, science-backed communication to combat misinformation. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., drawing criticism for mixed statements on vaccine efficacy, emphasizes the importance of vaccination even as rates decline. 'Our work is becoming harder by the minute,' said Dr. Rana Alissa, highlighting hurdles amid falling vaccination rates.

Federal health officials dispute claims of weak messaging, insisting on their consistent support for vaccines. However, doctors and organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics are ramping up initiatives to address the communication gap and misinformation, as the country grapples with the challenges of maintaining herd immunity against the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)