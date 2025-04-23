Left Menu

Harnessing Mindfulness: A Modern Solution to Age-Old Anger Management

Mindfulness is an evidence-based tool for managing anger and aggression. Researchers found that mindfulness not only reduces negative emotions but also enhances emotional awareness and self-regulation. Unlike unproven methods such as 'letting off steam,' mindfulness fosters non-judgmental acceptance of emotions, ultimately promoting healthier emotional responses.

Updated: 23-04-2025 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In today's increasingly stressful world, anger remains a prevalent emotion affecting nearly one-quarter of the global population daily. Researchers from Australian universities suggest mindfulness as an effective strategy for managing such emotions and reducing aggression.

Mindfulness, a practice rooted in Buddhist traditions and now adapted for mental health support, involves attentively and non-judgmentally focusing on one's thoughts and emotions. Studies indicate this practice helps decrease anxiety, depression, and stress, and fosters emotional awareness crucial for regulating emotions like anger.

Through a meta-analysis of 118 studies globally, the researchers found mindfulness effective across demographics and settings. While ineffective 'anger management' strategies include methods like 'letting off steam,' mindfulness offers a scientifically backed approach to fostering emotional control and preventing aggressive behaviors. (The Conversation)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

