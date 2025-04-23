Teacher's Heart: A Student's Life-Saving Reunion

In a medical milestone for Mumbai, 92-year-old Elizabeth Fijardo, a retired teacher, underwent a pioneering surgery at SL Raheja Hospital to receive a leadless pacemaker, revolutionizing traditional cardiac procedures.

The surgery was especially poignant as Dr. Haresh Mehta, a former student of Elizabeth's, performed the procedure. Joining him were cardiologists Dr. Kayan Siodia and Dr. Raghav Nagpal, who collectively turned the new technology into a life-saving reality.

Circumstances became critical when Elizabeth faced severe breathlessness. A quick assessment led to the decision of using a leadless pacemaker, which bypasses the need for conventional wires. The successful operation has not only restored Elizabeth's health but also rekindled a powerful bond of mentor and student.

(With inputs from agencies.)