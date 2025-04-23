Left Menu

Teacher's Heart: A Student's Life-Saving Reunion

Elizabeth Fijardo, a 92-year-old ex-teacher, received a leadless pacemaker in Mumbai's SL Raheja Hospital. This first-of-its-kind procedure was performed by her former student, Dr. Haresh Mehta. The minimally invasive surgery, necessary due to anatomical issues, has successfully regulated her heart rhythm, marking a touching full-circle moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:59 IST
Teacher's Heart: A Student's Life-Saving Reunion
pacemaker
  • Country:
  • India

In a medical milestone for Mumbai, 92-year-old Elizabeth Fijardo, a retired teacher, underwent a pioneering surgery at SL Raheja Hospital to receive a leadless pacemaker, revolutionizing traditional cardiac procedures.

The surgery was especially poignant as Dr. Haresh Mehta, a former student of Elizabeth's, performed the procedure. Joining him were cardiologists Dr. Kayan Siodia and Dr. Raghav Nagpal, who collectively turned the new technology into a life-saving reality.

Circumstances became critical when Elizabeth faced severe breathlessness. A quick assessment led to the decision of using a leadless pacemaker, which bypasses the need for conventional wires. The successful operation has not only restored Elizabeth's health but also rekindled a powerful bond of mentor and student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025