Tamil Nadu Bans Raw Egg Mayonnaise to Curb Health Risks

The Tamil Nadu government has banned the manufacture, packaging, and sale of mayonnaise made from raw eggs for a year due to potential food poisoning risks. The decision stems from concerns over bacterial contamination, including Salmonella and E. coli, which are linked to serious public health concerns.

The Tamil Nadu government has implemented a significant public health measure by banning the manufacture, packaging, and sale of mayonnaise made with raw eggs throughout the state for a one-year period. This ban, effective April 8, aims to mitigate the high risks associated with food poisoning.

Invoking section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the order responds to concerns that improper preparation and storage of raw egg mayonnaise can facilitate microbial contamination, posing serious health threats to the public.

The directive, issued by R Lalvena, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Food Safety, highlights potential contamination risks from bacteria such as Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli, and Listeria monocytogenes. The decision reflects a proactive approach to safeguarding public health across Tamil Nadu.

