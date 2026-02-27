Governor Devvrat Advocates for Natural Farming's Vital Role in Public Health

In a strong endorsement of natural farming, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat has called for a transition towards sustainable agriculture to address public health concerns. Speaking at the Lokmat Times Excellence in Healthcare Awards-2025, Devvrat emphasized that chemical fertilizers, particularly urea, are contributing to lifestyle diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes.

The governor highlighted the role of medical professionals in promoting healthy living. He pointed out that animals in the wild rarely fall ill, a contrast to humans whose modern lifestyles are leading to increased health issues. Fast food consumption and environmental pollution are major factors, he noted.

The event, attended by dignitaries including Maharashtra's Health Minister and notable doctors, also touched on the bureaucratic challenges faced by healthcare providers. Dr. Vijay Darda proposed a single-window system for hospital clearances to streamline operations and enhance public health infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)