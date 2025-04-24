Anseba Region in Eritrea Sees Promising Progress in Malaria Control Efforts

The Anseba Region of Eritrea is witnessing a marked decline in malaria prevalence, thanks to a concerted effort by health professionals, infrastructure enhancements, and widespread public awareness campaigns. This was revealed by Nurse Entisar Abdelkadir, Head of Malaria Control at the Ministry of Health’s Anseba Regional branch, who credited the success to a combination of strategic interventions aimed at improving diagnostic access and timely treatment.

Expansion of Diagnostic Facilities and Human Resources

A key development driving this progress is the decentralization of diagnostic services. In previous years, individuals suspected of having malaria were required to travel to Keren, the regional capital, for testing. However, that is no longer the case. According to Nurse Entisar, diagnostic capabilities have now expanded to 15 different health centers across Anseba. This accessibility has not only enabled early detection but has also helped in streamlining patient management across the region.

The Ministry has also deployed additional health workers to remote and high-risk areas. These efforts have bolstered the ability to identify, treat, and follow up on malaria cases swiftly. The provision of modern medical equipment in these centers further supports the diagnosis and treatment process, thereby enhancing the region’s overall healthcare response.

Statistical Gains and Infection Trends

From the 3,574 individuals tested during the current reporting period, only 185 were found to be infected with malaria—a striking 33% reduction in infections compared to the same timeframe in 2023. This notable decline is seen as a direct outcome of sustained public health efforts and increased community participation.

Despite these gains, malaria has not been completely eradicated in the region. Nurse Entisar identified the sub-zones of Habero, Keren, and Geleb as areas where infections are still being reported. These areas continue to be closely monitored with heightened focus on community outreach and vector control activities.

Community Engagement and Preventive Measures

Public education has played a vital role in reducing infection rates. Ongoing awareness campaigns are being conducted in collaboration with local community leaders, schools, and religious institutions to educate residents on how to recognize symptoms and take preventive measures. The campaigns emphasize the use of mosquito nets, proper sanitation, and environmental cleanliness to minimize mosquito breeding grounds.

Additionally, the health ministry is conducting regular inspections of residential and public spaces, ensuring that potential mosquito habitats such as stagnant water sources are properly managed. Medical teams are also carrying out routine distribution of antimalarial drugs, especially in vulnerable communities.

Urgent Call for Community Vigilance

In her closing remarks, Nurse Entisar urged the public to remain vigilant. “Anyone who suspects they may have contracted malaria must report immediately to the nearest health facility,” she stressed. Prompt diagnosis and treatment, she said, not only save lives but also help contain the spread of the disease.

As the region continues its fight against malaria, the progress recorded thus far offers hope that with continued commitment, further reductions—and eventually elimination—are within reach.