Minister Goyal Condemns Patent Evergreening in Pharma Industry

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal criticizes firms for seeking pharmaceutical patents through minor innovations, potentially hindering affordable medicine access. He highlights profit-driven agendas that could affect global healthcare equity. Goyal emphasizes India's commitment to sustainable healthcare development amidst pressures to amend patent laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has sharply criticized certain pharmaceutical firms for attempting to retain patents through minor incremental innovations, warning that such practices could restrict millions from accessing affordable medications.

Speaking at an event, Goyal emphasized that the pursuit of 'supernatural' profits by a select few corporations results in global healthcare suffering and inequity. He revealed frequent requests from these firms seeking permission for incremental patent changes, a process known as 'evergreening,' to extend patent lifespan unjustly.

Goyal highlighted key legal provisions, namely Section 3(d) and 3(b) of the Indian Patents Act, 1970, limiting patents to novel claims that demonstrate significant efficacy. These laws face pressure for amendment from multinational entities, which Goyal staunchly opposes, reiterating India's dedication to sustainable healthcare access for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

