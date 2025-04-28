Left Menu

Swasthya Kiran: Lighting the Path to Health in Rural Karnataka

The Swasthya Kiran initiative, led by Signify and SELCO Foundation, has solar-powered 10 Primary Health Centres in Karnataka. This project ensures reliable electricity, improving healthcare in rural communities while reducing carbon emissions. The initiative highlights sustainable energy's role in advancing healthcare for underserved populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumkur | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signify, in collaboration with SELCO Foundation, has successfully solarized ten Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Karnataka under its CSR initiative, "Swasthya Kiran." This project aims to provide uninterrupted lighting and electricity at rural health facilities, enhancing healthcare quality and saving significant energy costs.

Each center is equipped with solar panels and battery systems, expected to save approximately 7,000 electricity units per PHC each year, translating to significant financial and environmental benefits. Key figures, including Dr. Mohandas and Dr. Sidheshwara, lauded the initiative's impact on enhancing rural healthcare infrastructure.

The project spans four districts, prioritizing PHCs with high outpatient footfall to maximize community impact. By reducing reliance on diesel generators, it promotes clean energy adoption and strengthens health service delivery for roughly half a million rural beneficiaries, showcasing the power of strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

