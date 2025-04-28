Left Menu

Tragic End: Nurse's Death Sparks Investigation at Medical College

A nurse, Aarti Deval, aged 26, allegedly ended her life at her residence within Varun Arjun Medical College in Tilhar. Her body was discovered when she didn't report to work. Initial investigations suggest an overdose of anaesthesia. Authorities are probing the reasons behind her tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:24 IST
Tragic End: Nurse's Death Sparks Investigation at Medical College
nurse
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old nurse has allegedly taken her own life on the campus of a private medical college, police reported on Monday.

Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that Aarti Deval, who completed her nursing degree at Varun Arjun Medical College, was employed and residing there. Her absence from work on Monday led colleagues to check her residence, where they found her door locked.

Upon police intervention, her body was discovered inside, with preliminary findings indicating an anaesthesia overdose. The police are conducting further investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding her death, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025