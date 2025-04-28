Tragic End: Nurse's Death Sparks Investigation at Medical College

A 26-year-old nurse has allegedly taken her own life on the campus of a private medical college, police reported on Monday.

Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that Aarti Deval, who completed her nursing degree at Varun Arjun Medical College, was employed and residing there. Her absence from work on Monday led colleagues to check her residence, where they found her door locked.

Upon police intervention, her body was discovered inside, with preliminary findings indicating an anaesthesia overdose. The police are conducting further investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding her death, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)