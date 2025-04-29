Tragedy in Kerala: Six-Year-Old Succumbs to Rabies

A tragic incident in Kerala's Malappuram district has resulted in the death of a six-year-old girl, Ziya Faris, due to rabies. She was attacked by a stray dog a month ago and had been vaccinated as a preventive measure, family sources revealed.

Despite initial discharge from care, Ziya developed a fever and tested positive for rabies, leading to her readmission to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode district. She succumbed to the infection after spending days in the ICU.

Medical professionals involved in her treatment stated the deep wounds on her scalp significantly impaired the vaccine's efficacy, as the infection had penetrated the nervous system before vaccination. Meanwhile, health authorities report that seven others bitten by the same dog have not shown rabies symptoms.

