Tragic Building Collapse Sparks Protest in Kozhikode
A concrete slab collapse resulted in the death of three workers in a Corporation-owned building in Kozhikode. The incident has led to protests by BJP councillors, who accuse negligence by the Corporation. Investigations are underway as calls for accountability intensify.
A tragic incident unfolded on Monday in Valiyangadi, Kozhikode, as a 50-metre-long concrete slab collapsed, claiming the lives of three workers. Police identified the victims as Jabbar, Ashraf, and Basheer, who were working at the Corporation-owned building.
The collapse, which occurred between 11:30 am and 12 pm, also left two others injured. Despite being rushed to nearby hospitals by locals, the three succumbed to their injuries. Authorities, including the police and Kozhikode Corporation, have launched an investigation into the matter.
The incident sparked immediate protests from BJP councillors at the Corporation's office, who allege that the nearly 70-year-old building was unsafe and should have been dismantled long ago. The councillors demand accountability, calling for a culpable homicide case against Mayor O Sadasivan.
