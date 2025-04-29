South Africa Ramps Up Immunisation Efforts During African Vaccination Week 2025

The South African Department of Health has issued a renewed call to parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated. This comes as the country joins the rest of Africa in observing African Vaccination Week (AVW) from 23 to 30 April 2025, coinciding with World Immunisation Week celebrated globally under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

AVW 2025 is commemorated under the theme: “Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible,” reflecting the critical role vaccines play in safeguarding public health and achieving global health security.

The Critical Importance of Immunisation

Vaccination is universally recognised as one of the most cost-effective and successful public health interventions. According to WHO, immunisation prevents between 3.5 and 5 million deaths annually from life-threatening diseases such as measles, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, and influenza.

Despite this success, the WHO reported that 14.5 million children globally missed their routine vaccinations in 2023, becoming what health experts term "zero-dose children" — children who have not received a single dose of any vaccine.

South Africa, although boasting an 80% vaccination rate for children under one year old, still faces challenges. One in five children has missed one or more vital vaccinations, leaving them vulnerable to diseases that are otherwise preventable.

Focused Efforts to Bridge Immunity Gaps

Recognising the urgent need to address these gaps, the Department of Health announced that it would leverage the momentum of African Vaccination Week to enhance vaccination and surveillance campaigns, especially in districts identified as having low vaccination coverage.

These focused initiatives aim to:

Identify and vaccinate under-immunised and zero-dose children.

Strengthen surveillance to detect and prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Improve access to immunisation services across all age groups.

Engage communities and stakeholders to promote vaccine acceptance.

The department also reaffirmed that all vaccines listed on the National Immunisation Schedule are available free of charge at all public primary healthcare facilities.

Call to Parents and Caregivers

Parents and caregivers are urged to check their child’s Road to Health booklet to ensure all scheduled vaccinations are up-to-date. If any vaccinations are missing or overdue, they are encouraged to visit the nearest clinic without delay.

Routine immunisation remains a cornerstone of child health, significantly reducing the risk of contracting severe childhood diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and diphtheria.

Upcoming Events and Activities

As part of the week’s activities, the Department of Health will host a national webinar on Tuesday, 29 April 2025. The webinar aims to:

Raise awareness about the life-long benefits of vaccination.

Provide updates on new vaccine developments in South Africa.

Promote continuous learning among healthcare providers and the general public.

In addition to the webinar, health facilities and outreach teams across the country will be conducting targeted vaccination drives, educational workshops, and media campaigns to reinforce the importance of immunisation at every stage of life.

A Broader Vision: Immunisation Across the Life Course

While much of the focus remains on children, AVW 2025 also emphasises the importance of vaccination throughout the lifespan — from infants and adolescents to adults and the elderly. Life course vaccination helps to:

Protect individuals against emerging infectious diseases.

Maintain population immunity levels.

Reduce the economic burden on healthcare systems.

Through strategic collaboration with provinces, healthcare workers, and communities, the Department of Health aims to create a future where no one is left behind when it comes to protection against vaccine-preventable diseases.