Sailing to Health: Assam's Mobile Medical Revolution

Assam's healthcare landscape is set for a transformative change with the launch of mobile medical units, including a first-of-its-kind boat unit. Unveiled by pharmaceutical giant MSD Pharmaceuticals in partnership with the NGO Smile Foundation, these units aim to provide essential primary healthcare services to more than 25,000 individuals annually.

The initial phase of this ambitious project will see three mobile units operating in the Darrang, Barpeta, and South Salmara districts. Equipped with doctors, paramedical staff, diagnostics, and point-of-care services, they offer free outpatient consultations and medicines, marking a significant step in bridging healthcare access gaps in the region.

MSD India Region Managing Director, Rehan A Khan, underscored the initiative's focus on preventive healthcare, maternal health, and child immunization. Smile Foundation's co-founder Santanu Mishra emphasized the mobile units' role in delivering healthcare directly to underserved communities, which aligns with their broader mission of grassroots development.

(With inputs from agencies.)