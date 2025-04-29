Revitalizing Health: National Ayush Mission Conclave 2025
The National Ayush Mission Conclave 2025 aims to integrate traditional Indian medicine into mainstream healthcare. The event will feature discussions on Ayurveda and more, with key ministers attending. A Blueprint for Ayush Policy 2025 and guidelines for treating metabolic disorders will be introduced.
The Ayush ministry has announced the National Ayush Mission (NAM) Conclave 2025, slated for May 1-2 at Kaivalyadhama in Lonavala.
Focused on integrating traditional Indian medicine with mainstream healthcare, the two-day event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav.
The conclave will feature discussions on Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, and more, as well as the launch of the Ayush Policy 2025 Blueprint and Standard Treatment Guidelines for metabolic disorders.
