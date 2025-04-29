Revitalizing Health: National Ayush Mission Conclave 2025

The Ayush ministry has announced the National Ayush Mission (NAM) Conclave 2025, slated for May 1-2 at Kaivalyadhama in Lonavala.

Focused on integrating traditional Indian medicine with mainstream healthcare, the two-day event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav.

The conclave will feature discussions on Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, and more, as well as the launch of the Ayush Policy 2025 Blueprint and Standard Treatment Guidelines for metabolic disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)