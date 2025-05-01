Left Menu

Elon Musk's DOGE Team Eyes Federal Reserve for Efficiency Overhaul

Elon Musk is reportedly contemplating deploying his government efficiency team, DOGE, to the Federal Reserve. The move aims at evaluating potential government waste, exemplified by the expensive renovation of the Federal Reserve’s Washington, DC headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:43 IST
In what could be a significant development for government operations, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is considering assigning his efficiency team, DOGE, to the Federal Reserve. The objective is to scrutinize the recent multimillion-dollar renovation undertaken at the bank's Washington, DC, headquarters.

According to Bloomberg News, the renovation has sparked concerns about governmental waste and inefficiency, prompting Musk to propose his team's expertise in optimizing institutional spending as a solution.

The move marks Musk's latest endeavor to reform public sector operations amid criticism of excessive spending, potentially setting a precedent for other departments to enhance fiscal prudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

