Tragic Loss: Punjab Chief Minister Announces Support for Martyred Police Personnel

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab's Chief Minister, announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for the families of ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar, found dead with bullet wounds near the India-Pakistan border. The responsibility was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, although police dub the claim fake.

In a solemn announcement on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pledged Rs 1 crore in ex-gratia payments to the families of two police personnel who were found dead near the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district.

The deceased, ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar, were discovered at a checkpost, raising questions about border security. Responsibility was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, a claim authorities dismissed as false.

Criticism arose from opposition leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who accused Mann's government of failing to maintain law and order amidst increasing threats from terror outfits.

