Gaudium IVF IPO: Pioneering Path to Fertility Sector Growth

On the second day of its initial public offering (IPO), Gaudium IVF and Women Health saw its shares fully subscribed, revealing strong market interest. The IPO received bids for 2,85,63,948 shares, a substantial oversubscription compared to the 1,46,20,340 shares available.

Retail investors expressed significant interest, with a 2.81 times subscription, and non-institutional investors subscribed at 2.56 times. However, qualified institutional buyers showed lower engagement with only 1 per cent subscription so far.

Gaudium IVF plans to use the IPO proceeds, which contribute to its Rs 165-crore initiative, to establish 19 new IVF centers across India. The company operates through an expansive hub-and-spoke model, reinforcing its position in India's growing fertility market, which is expected to expand significantly in coming years.