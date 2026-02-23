Left Menu

Gaudium IVF IPO: Pioneering Path to Fertility Sector Growth

Gaudium IVF and Women Health's IPO received strong interest, being oversubscribed at 1.95 times by the second day of the share sale. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to expand its IVF centers across India. Gaudium's financial performance highlights growth potential in the expanding Indian IVF market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:39 IST
Gaudium IVF IPO: Pioneering Path to Fertility Sector Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the second day of its initial public offering (IPO), Gaudium IVF and Women Health saw its shares fully subscribed, revealing strong market interest. The IPO received bids for 2,85,63,948 shares, a substantial oversubscription compared to the 1,46,20,340 shares available.

Retail investors expressed significant interest, with a 2.81 times subscription, and non-institutional investors subscribed at 2.56 times. However, qualified institutional buyers showed lower engagement with only 1 per cent subscription so far.

Gaudium IVF plans to use the IPO proceeds, which contribute to its Rs 165-crore initiative, to establish 19 new IVF centers across India. The company operates through an expansive hub-and-spoke model, reinforcing its position in India's growing fertility market, which is expected to expand significantly in coming years.

TRENDING

1
TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA.'

TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA...

 India
2
TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DMK govt 'inept'.

TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DM...

 India
3
TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

 India
4
AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026