Malnutrition Double Burden in South Asian Women: Overweight Overtakes Underweight

A recent analysis reveals the growing burden of malnutrition among preconception women in South Asia, where the prevalence of overweight surpasses underweight. The study highlights the persistence of short stature and anaemia, along with vitamin and micronutrient deficiencies. Public policy implementation faces bottlenecks in addressing these nutritional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A comprehensive analysis published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia highlights a pressing issue in South Asia: the growing double burden of malnutrition among married women pre-conception. Researchers found that being overweight has now surpassed underweight prevalence, posing significant health challenges in the region.

The study also highlights persistent short stature, particularly in India and Bangladesh. It attributes this to early childhood malnutrition and long-term effects. Anaemia remains high despite interventions, and micronutrient deficiencies, including iron and vitamin D, present ongoing health risks.

The research emphasizes significant obstacles in implementing effective preconception nutrition programmes across South Asia. Most countries lack universal health and nutrition screening, and there are gaps in providing essential micronutrients and dietary counselling. Implementing and improving these public policies is crucial for addressing nutritional deficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

