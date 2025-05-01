Malnutrition Double Burden in South Asian Women: Overweight Overtakes Underweight

A comprehensive analysis published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia highlights a pressing issue in South Asia: the growing double burden of malnutrition among married women pre-conception. Researchers found that being overweight has now surpassed underweight prevalence, posing significant health challenges in the region.

The study also highlights persistent short stature, particularly in India and Bangladesh. It attributes this to early childhood malnutrition and long-term effects. Anaemia remains high despite interventions, and micronutrient deficiencies, including iron and vitamin D, present ongoing health risks.

The research emphasizes significant obstacles in implementing effective preconception nutrition programmes across South Asia. Most countries lack universal health and nutrition screening, and there are gaps in providing essential micronutrients and dietary counselling. Implementing and improving these public policies is crucial for addressing nutritional deficiencies.

