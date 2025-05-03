Health Sector Faces Broad Budget Cuts Amid Rise in Measles and Profit Forecasts

In a sweeping move, President Donald Trump's administration has proposed significant budget cuts, targeting the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The proposed reductions aim to cut over $163 billion from the federal budget, potentially affecting health, education, and housing sectors.

Amid these financial reshuffles, CVS Health has revised its full-year profit expectations, recording a 5% surge in shares after announcing its exit from the Obamacare insurance market by 2026. In a related development, Texas has reported an alarming uptick in measles cases, with state health departments documenting a 3% increase within three days.

Meanwhile, drugmaker Biogen has positively surprised market analysts with better-than-expected earnings growth, driven by demand for its specialty drugs targeting rare diseases. These events reflect the complex landscape of challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. health sector today.

