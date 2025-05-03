Left Menu

Health Sector Faces Broad Budget Cuts Amid Rise in Measles and Profit Forecasts

The Trump administration proposes steep budget cuts affecting health organizations like NIH and CDC. CVS Health raises its profit forecast while exiting Obamacare. Rising measles cases report alarming numbers in Texas. Biogen exceeds profit expectations due to demand for rare disease drugs. These developments highlight shifting dynamics in the health sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:31 IST
Health Sector Faces Broad Budget Cuts Amid Rise in Measles and Profit Forecasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping move, President Donald Trump's administration has proposed significant budget cuts, targeting the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The proposed reductions aim to cut over $163 billion from the federal budget, potentially affecting health, education, and housing sectors.

Amid these financial reshuffles, CVS Health has revised its full-year profit expectations, recording a 5% surge in shares after announcing its exit from the Obamacare insurance market by 2026. In a related development, Texas has reported an alarming uptick in measles cases, with state health departments documenting a 3% increase within three days.

Meanwhile, drugmaker Biogen has positively surprised market analysts with better-than-expected earnings growth, driven by demand for its specialty drugs targeting rare diseases. These events reflect the complex landscape of challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. health sector today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025