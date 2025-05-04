Health News Brief: Budget Cuts, Rising Measles, and Medical Advancements

The White House under President Donald Trump has proposed a significant reduction in the federal budget, targeting crucial areas like health, education, and housing. The cut of $163 billion would severely impact the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Texas, measles cases have surged to 683, reflecting a growing national concern as the overall count nears 1,000. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 12 outbreaks this year, underlining the urgency for public health interventions.

Medical advancements continue with Neuralink's communication device receiving the FDA's 'breakthrough' tag. Similarly, Novo Nordisk's oral weight-loss drug is under review. Meanwhile, Stryker's robust sales highlight the increased demand for medical devices.

