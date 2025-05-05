Swift Action: Goa's Code Red Protocol Debuts Amid Temple Tragedy
Following a tragic stampede at Shirgao village's annual temple festival claiming six lives, Goa's health department is rolling out a phase-wise 'code red' emergency protocol. The system aims for rapid response in crises, starting with Goa Medical College and Hospital, ensuring effective multidisciplinary medical interventions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-05-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 08:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic stampede during the annual Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa's Shirgao village has prompted the local health department to introduce a new emergency response plan.
Following the loss of six lives and injuries to 70 people, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced the rollout of a 'code red' protocol across hospitals starting with the Goa Medical College and Hospital.
This internationally-accepted protocol ensures immediate action during medical emergencies, engaging multi-disciplinary teams without delay to make critical decisions quickly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement