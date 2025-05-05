Left Menu

Swift Action: Goa's Code Red Protocol Debuts Amid Temple Tragedy

Following a tragic stampede at Shirgao village's annual temple festival claiming six lives, Goa's health department is rolling out a phase-wise 'code red' emergency protocol. The system aims for rapid response in crises, starting with Goa Medical College and Hospital, ensuring effective multidisciplinary medical interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-05-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 08:14 IST
Swift Action: Goa's Code Red Protocol Debuts Amid Temple Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede during the annual Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa's Shirgao village has prompted the local health department to introduce a new emergency response plan.

Following the loss of six lives and injuries to 70 people, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced the rollout of a 'code red' protocol across hospitals starting with the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

This internationally-accepted protocol ensures immediate action during medical emergencies, engaging multi-disciplinary teams without delay to make critical decisions quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025