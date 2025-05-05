Swift Action: Goa's Code Red Protocol Debuts Amid Temple Tragedy

A tragic stampede during the annual Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa's Shirgao village has prompted the local health department to introduce a new emergency response plan.

Following the loss of six lives and injuries to 70 people, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced the rollout of a 'code red' protocol across hospitals starting with the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

This internationally-accepted protocol ensures immediate action during medical emergencies, engaging multi-disciplinary teams without delay to make critical decisions quickly.

