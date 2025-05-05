Left Menu

Herbalife India's New Sleep Solution Takes Center Stage

Herbalife India launches Sleep Enhance™, a caffeine-free, plant-based product aimed at improving sleep quality in response to rising sleep disorders in India. It uses saffron extract, clinically proven to enhance sleep, and fits into modern lifestyles seeking effective sleep solutions. This aligns with the increasing demand for science-backed sleep aids.

Updated: 05-05-2025 10:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Herbalife India has unveiled Sleep Enhance™, a new caffeine-free sleep aid designed specifically for the Indian market, where sleep disorders are becoming increasingly common. This innovative product is made with a plant-based ingredient shown to improve sleep quality, addressing the pressing need amidst a backdrop of digital distractions and hectic schedules.

The company's managing director, Ajay Khanna, emphasizes the product's role in helping people reset their bodies and minds amid the fast-paced modern world. Sleep Enhance contains Affron, a saffron extract proven to boost sleep quality when taken an hour before bedtime for at least 28 days. Notably, the product is free from added sugars and artificial flavors, presenting an attractive option for health-conscious consumers.

In a market now seeing heightened interest in scientifically backed remedies for sleep problems, Herbalife establishes itself as a key player by offering a solution that aligns with evolving consumer lifestyles. The focus is not only on facilitating sleep but also enhancing its quality, ensuring customers wake up refreshed and calm.

