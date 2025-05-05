Left Menu

Tragic Rabies Fatalities Despite Vaccinations: A Growing Concern

Niya Faisal, a seven-year-old from Kunnicode, died from rabies despite receiving vaccinations after a dog bite. This marks the third such death in a month. Authorities explain deep wounds and high nerve density areas increase infection chances. Public safety and vaccination effectiveness are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:28 IST
A seven-year-old girl, Niya Faisal, tragically passed away at a state-run hospital following a rabies infection, despite receiving vaccination after being bitten by a stray dog. This incident, as reported by hospital sources, marks the third child death due to rabies infection in the state within a month.

Niya's case is not isolated. Days prior, another young girl, Ziya Faris, also succumbed to the disease despite vaccination. Medical professionals pointed out that deep wounds in high nerve density areas can jeopardize vaccination efficacy. Concerns over public health safety, especially related to stray dog attacks, have been raised.

Health authorities defended the vaccines, asserting adherence to standard guidelines. They emphasized that factors like wound depth and location could influence infection prior to vaccine efficacy. Calls for better waste management and public safety measures have been echoed amid rising fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

