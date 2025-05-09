Left Menu

Chicago's Surprise Papal Connection: From Windy City to Vatican

The Chicago Fed boasted its unique contribution to the papacy with the appointment of Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost as pope. Fed President Austan Goolsbee embraced the moment with humor, tying the new pope to Chicago's cultural touchstones and likening the Fed's rate-setting process to papal traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:53 IST
The Federal Reserve's strategies remain consistent amid various influences, including tariffs and presidential opinion. However, a significant event has captured the attention of one central banker: the appointment of the first U.S.-born pope, from Chicago. This historic selection adds a notable distinction to the Chicago Fed's 7th District.

In his Friday remarks, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee lauded the regional uniqueness and joyfully acknowledged the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost. Celebrations echo throughout Chicago, with Goolsbee cleverly associating this milestone with the Windy City's famed sports culture.

Goolsbee humorously linked the Fed's interest rate decision process to the papal selection, noting the absence of smoke signals but embracing the grandeur of both events. His playful commentary underscores the cultural intersections between local pride and global religious significance.

