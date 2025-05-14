US Healthcare Debates: Ethics, Economics, and Policy Shifts

The US health landscape is under scrutiny as Senator Elizabeth Warren calls for ethics commitments from Trump's deputy health secretary nominee, Jim O'Neill. Concerns arise about O'Neill's ties to the healthcare industry, prompting demands for a four-year recusal from related decisions.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order urging the pharmaceutical industry to slash drug prices, challenging them to match costs seen in other nations. Despite skepticism about the feasibility of these targets, the order emphasizes the administration's firm stance against soaring drug costs.

Meanwhile, workers at the US Department of Agriculture raise alarms over the impact of political interference on food safety. The departure of thousands of USDA staff, due to Trump's government streamlining initiatives, threatens the agency's ability to manage critical issues like bird flu outbreaks, echoing concerns of a weakened infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)