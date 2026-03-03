Israeli Military Targets Tehran's Broadcasting Hub

The Israeli military launched a strike against the IRIB complex in Tehran, escalating tensions in the region. Witnesses reported sounds of explosions, and local authorities confirmed the strike aimed at destabilizing the broadcaster's operations.

Iranian officials denounced the attack, labeling it as an act of aggression against their national sovereignty. The IRIB complex has been a significant communication hub for the state, making it a prime target amid increasing hostilities.

The strike followed an evacuation warning for the area, suggesting prior intelligence about the operational schedule. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, urging restraint from both parties to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)