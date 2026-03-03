Left Menu

Grupo Argos Faces Profit Dip Amid High Base Comparisons

Grupo Argos, a Colombian industrial conglomerate, saw a 29% decrease in net profit for the last quarter of 2025, attributed to a high base of comparison from previous exceptional events. Despite a 22% drop in revenue, the company achieved a 10% increase in EBITDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 03-03-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 03:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos reported a 29% decline in net profit for the final quarter of 2025, amounting to 166 billion pesos. The company attributed this drop to a high base of comparison due to unusual events that had positively impacted last year's earnings.

The conglomerate highlighted boosts from the merger of its Cementos Argos USA with Summit Materials, along with financial benefits from its separation with Grupo SURA, as key factors in the previous year's profit surge.

While fourth-quarter revenues fell by 22% to 2.81 trillion pesos, Grupo Argos succeeded in boosting its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 10%, reaching 634 billion pesos.

