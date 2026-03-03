U.S. Urges Immediate Evacuation from Middle East Amid Rising Tensions
The U.S. Department of State has urged Americans to leave over a dozen Middle Eastern countries immediately due to escalating U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran. The advisory includes nations like Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, and more, highlighting increasing regional unrest and safety concerns.
In a dramatic move reflecting escalating geopolitical tensions, the U.S. Department of State on Monday made an urgent appeal to Americans, advising them to leave over a dozen Middle Eastern countries immediately. The advisory comes amidst intensified U.S.-Israeli military actions targeting Iran, heightening safety concerns.
With the regional security situation becoming increasingly precarious, the State Department emphasized the availability of commercial transportation means to facilitate a swift and orderly departure. Nations listed in the advisory include Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, and Jordan among others, demonstrating the widespread geographical scope of the warning.
Mora Namdar, the State Department's assistant secretary for consular affairs, underscored the seriousness of the situation, urging American citizens to prioritize their safety and reconsider travel plans to these regions. The announcement reflects the broader implications of ongoing military conflicts and their potential to destabilize the surrounding area.
US military says death toll from Iran operation has risen to 6 troops, with 2 found from Tehran's initial counterattacks, reports AP.