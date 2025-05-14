Left Menu

Health Scare: Expired Food Sourced for Indian Railways

A catering unit supplying food to Indian Railways was discovered to be using expired ingredients and disposing waste illegally. Inspected by health officials, the unit was operating without a license. Local residents complained of foul smells. Legal and administrative actions are being pursued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:06 IST
Health Scare: Expired Food Sourced for Indian Railways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A health department investigation has uncovered serious violations at a catering unit in India, including the use of expired food intended for Indian Railways. The unit, Brandavan, was also found unlawfully disposing of waste into a nearby canal, an alarming breach of health and safety regulations.

Officials reported discovering expired food stored at a godown associated with the unit. Acting on a tip-off, health inspectors conducted a thorough examination and determined that Brandavan was operating without official approval. Steps are underway to shut down and seal the facility.

Persistent complaints from local residents and municipal councillors about foul odors led to the inspection. The unit had previously been fined for illegal waste disposal. Further investigations may reveal the involvement of railway-supplied packaging at the facility, as the Vande Bharat logo was reportedly found on site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025