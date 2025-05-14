Health Scare: Expired Food Sourced for Indian Railways

A health department investigation has uncovered serious violations at a catering unit in India, including the use of expired food intended for Indian Railways. The unit, Brandavan, was also found unlawfully disposing of waste into a nearby canal, an alarming breach of health and safety regulations.

Officials reported discovering expired food stored at a godown associated with the unit. Acting on a tip-off, health inspectors conducted a thorough examination and determined that Brandavan was operating without official approval. Steps are underway to shut down and seal the facility.

Persistent complaints from local residents and municipal councillors about foul odors led to the inspection. The unit had previously been fined for illegal waste disposal. Further investigations may reveal the involvement of railway-supplied packaging at the facility, as the Vande Bharat logo was reportedly found on site.

