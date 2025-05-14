Co-Op Bounces Back: Cybersecurity Breach Contained, Normal Operations Resume

British grocery chain Co-Op has announced a return to normalcy, with systems running smoothly and better stock availability projected for the weekend. The update comes after a cyber attack that attempted to hack into its systems, ultimately forcing the company to restrict access to protect itself.

A spokesperson for Co-Op confirmed on Wednesday that they have entered the recovery phase and are cautiously restoring their systems. The retailer, known for its member ownership and widespread presence with over 2,300 food stores, had put safety measures in place following the incident.

This incident is part of a wave of cyber attacks affecting UK retailers, with Marks and Spencer also reporting disruptions due to what's believed to be a ransomware attack. Despite the commonality of these incidents, the National Cyber Security Centre has yet to confirm any connection between them.

