Left Menu

Co-Op Bounces Back: Cybersecurity Breach Contained, Normal Operations Resume

British grocery chain Co-Op announced its systems are back to normal with improved stock availability. Previously, hackers tried to breach its systems, prompting the company to restrict access to protect against the incident. This is one of several recent cyber attacks on British retailers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:10 IST
Co-Op Bounces Back: Cybersecurity Breach Contained, Normal Operations Resume
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British grocery chain Co-Op has announced a return to normalcy, with systems running smoothly and better stock availability projected for the weekend. The update comes after a cyber attack that attempted to hack into its systems, ultimately forcing the company to restrict access to protect itself.

A spokesperson for Co-Op confirmed on Wednesday that they have entered the recovery phase and are cautiously restoring their systems. The retailer, known for its member ownership and widespread presence with over 2,300 food stores, had put safety measures in place following the incident.

This incident is part of a wave of cyber attacks affecting UK retailers, with Marks and Spencer also reporting disruptions due to what's believed to be a ransomware attack. Despite the commonality of these incidents, the National Cyber Security Centre has yet to confirm any connection between them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025