Danish Refugee Council Faces Major Cutbacks Amid U.S. Aid Withdrawal

The Danish Refugee Council, a prominent humanitarian organization, announced on Wednesday its decision to cease relief efforts in six countries and eliminate 650 additional positions following the United States' withdrawal of funding, which had made it the group's second-largest donor.

President Donald Trump's administration has significantly reduced foreign aid as part of a broader re-evaluation of international expenditures—a move some aid experts warn could endanger millions globally.

The Danish Refugee Council highlighted that the U.S. funding reduction would lead to "untold suffering and deaths," stressing the necessity for the organization to adapt and prepare for sustained diminished American support, which previously constituted 20% of its budget.

