Caught in Citizenship Crossfire: Immigrant Parents Anxious Over Birthright Threat

Barbara, a 35-year-old asylum seeker from Cuba residing in Louisville, Kentucky, fears the impact of potential changes to U.S. birthright citizenship laws on her unborn child. She and other immigrant mothers wonder if their babies will be born U.S. citizens under current legal challenges to Trump's executive order on immigration.

In 2022, Barbara and her family fled Cuba due to political and religious persecution and are awaiting decisions on their U.S. asylum applications. However, a policy limiting automatic citizenship, which is currently being challenged in the courts, has left their future uncertain.

Barbara's concerns are shared by many immigrant mothers who worry their children could be born stateless if the order stands. With the Supreme Court set to hear the case, these families await a decision that could impact the futures of countless children born on American soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)