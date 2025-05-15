Global Health Updates: Major Investments and Policy Shifts Shape the Landscape

France's Sanofi, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced its intention to inject at least $20 billion into the U.S. market by 2030. The move is part of strategic efforts to enhance manufacturing and research initiatives, influenced by U.S. trade policies under former President Donald Trump.

In oncology advancements, the U.S. FDA has approved expanded usage of Merck's cancer treatment to cover rare adrenal gland tumors, marking a significant stride in accessible cancer care. Meanwhile, industry experts reveal concerns over regulatory changes at the FDA, prompting some biotech firms to plan trials outside the U.S.

On the social and economic front, a report indicates a decline in HIV testing in South Africa following U.S. aid reductions. In parallel, U.S. health officials prepare to release new dietary guidelines by August. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization scales back its operations due to financial constraints post-U.S. funding withdrawal.

