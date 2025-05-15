Aayush Wellness Limited: Transforming Preventive Healthcare with Innovative Expansion

In a remarkable financial surge, Aayush Wellness Limited has seen its stock soar over 80% in the past three months, currently trading at Rs. 105.92 on May 14, 2025. This rise is attributed to strategic expansions in preventive healthcare, including Smart Health Kiosks and Medical Support Centres.

The company has launched its first healthcare centre in Virar, Mumbai, featuring a Health ATM inspired by the E Sanjeevani National Telemedicine Service. This initiative aims to provide quick diagnostic tests and telemedicine services, particularly benefiting underserved populations.

Aayush Wellness plans to invest Rs. 25 crore in its initial phase of expansion, bolstering its physical presence across India. With the Indian healthcare market valued at $372 billion, the company seeks to ingratiate itself further by offering accessible, preventive healthcare solutions.

