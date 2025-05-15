Left Menu

Delhi's Healthcare Transformation: Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Set to Replace Mohalla Clinics

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed that existing staff of Mohalla Clinics will retain their posts until replacements are recruited for the upcoming Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The transition aligns with the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, approved by the newly elected BJP government to enhance the city's healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:50 IST
Delhi's Healthcare Transformation: Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Set to Replace Mohalla Clinics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Delhi's healthcare landscape, Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced that staff at Mohalla Clinics will remain in their roles until new recruitment processes are completed for the soon-to-be-established Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

This move is part of the broader operationalisation of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, aimed at reinforcing the city's medical services. The BJP-led Delhi government, in its first cabinet meeting after assuming power, approved this transformation to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery during the transition phase.

The Capital currently houses 553 Mohalla Clinics, with 70 scheduled to upgrade into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. This initiative is part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Budget announcement to establish over a thousand such health hubs across Delhi. Recruitment for these centers is expected to proceed under existing National Health Mission guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025