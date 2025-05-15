Delhi's Healthcare Transformation: Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Set to Replace Mohalla Clinics
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed that existing staff of Mohalla Clinics will retain their posts until replacements are recruited for the upcoming Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The transition aligns with the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, approved by the newly elected BJP government to enhance the city's healthcare services.
In a significant development for Delhi's healthcare landscape, Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced that staff at Mohalla Clinics will remain in their roles until new recruitment processes are completed for the soon-to-be-established Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.
This move is part of the broader operationalisation of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, aimed at reinforcing the city's medical services. The BJP-led Delhi government, in its first cabinet meeting after assuming power, approved this transformation to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery during the transition phase.
The Capital currently houses 553 Mohalla Clinics, with 70 scheduled to upgrade into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. This initiative is part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Budget announcement to establish over a thousand such health hubs across Delhi. Recruitment for these centers is expected to proceed under existing National Health Mission guidelines.
