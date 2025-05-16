Left Menu

UNICEF India's 'Meri Thali Sehatwali' Promotes Family Nutrition

UNICEF India has launched a digital campaign, 'Meri Thali Sehatwali', to encourage healthy eating habits across the country. This initiative aims to educate families on nutritious food choices through engaging digital content, thereby supporting a well-nourished India and complementing government efforts to bridge dietary awareness gaps.

Updated: 16-05-2025 19:02 IST
UNICEF India unveiled a digital initiative titled 'Meri Thali Sehatwali' on Friday, aiming to foster healthy eating habits among families nationwide. The campaign seeks to reshape food environments and dietary patterns, aligning with the vision of nourishing the Indian population effectively.

By utilizing engaging digital content such as static posts, videos, and jingles, the campaign aspires to deliver targeted nutritional messages to diverse audiences. Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative, highlighted the importance of a balanced diet for different life stages, from childhood through adolescence and pregnancy.

The effort strives to fill the awareness gap surrounding healthy diets for various age groups within families, supplementing government initiatives and partner collaborations. McCaffrey emphasized that informed food choices significantly influence growth and well-being across individual lifecycles.

